One person has died after a boating accident at Petzolds Marina

Police are on the scene on the CT River in Portland investigating a single vessel boating accident with multiple parties injured including one fatally.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died and multiple people are injured after a boating incident on the Connecticut River.

“Police are on the scene on the CT River in Portland investigating a single vessel boating accident with multiple parties injured, including one fatally,” said DEEP officials.

It is unclear at the time how many boats were involved.

