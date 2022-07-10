One person has died after a boating accident at Petzolds Marina
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - One person has died and multiple people are injured after a boating incident on the Connecticut River.
“Police are on the scene on the CT River in Portland investigating a single vessel boating accident with multiple parties injured, including one fatally,” said DEEP officials.
It is unclear at the time how many boats were involved.
