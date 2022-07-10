Great Day CT
Police investigate two separate shootings in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New haven Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place on Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Friday night, New Haven Police received a call regarding a person shot on Lodge Street, between Level Street and the dead-end.

At the scene, officers located a 16-year-old New Haven male who was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Ballistic evidence was collected and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

On Saturday morning, New Haven Police received a call regarding a person shot on Dewitt Street, between Putnam Street and Spring Street.

Responding officers located a 29-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire.

The victim was also transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are also leading this investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

