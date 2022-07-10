Great Day CT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two crashes cause road closures in Vernon

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two roadways in Vernon are shut down after two separate crashes occurred at the same time.

According to Vernon Police, one crashed happened on 142 Talcotville Road on Route 83, and the other occurred on Route 30.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid these areas while they are investigating the crash sites.

