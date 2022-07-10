TRAFFIC ALERT: Two crashes cause road closures in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two roadways in Vernon are shut down after two separate crashes occurred at the same time.

According to Vernon Police, one crashed happened on 142 Talcotville Road on Route 83, and the other occurred on Route 30.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid these areas while they are investigating the crash sites.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.