Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Frisbie’s Dairy Barn vs Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Frisbie’s Dairy Barn in New Britain and Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream in Newington.

Vote for your favorite here:

Channel 3′s Caitlin Francis and Lorin Richardson stopped by Frisbie’s Dairy Barn in New Britain to test taste some homemade, fresh ice cream.

Paul Parks Jr., and his son Paul Parks III co-own Frisbie’s.

They took over the business from Mike Frisbie in 2019, and made sure all the ice cream recipes were perfect.

“I think it’s the freshness. I mean every single item is fresh. You want some mint, we’ll go get some fresh mint, put it in the mint chocolate chip,” said Parks Jr.

“My favorite is the strawberry because it’s all fresh. Fresh berries, fresh juice, we cook the berries here. It’s all natural, and it’s absolutely delicious,” said Kim.

“I’ve been here almost three years, this is my favorite job I’ve ever had,” said Shea.

“It’s like new every day, all of them. I would say Cake Batterson Park is my favorite, it’s our cake batter and it’s so good,” Hannah said.

“Most popular by far is the blue devil cookie monster, so it’s blue vanilla ice cream with Oreos and chocolate chip cookies. It’s named after the CCSU Blue Devils right up the road and you know the kids go crazy for it, the adults do too. Very popular,” said Parks III.

For more information on Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, click here.

=======================================================

Channel 3′s Erin Connolly and Mark Zinni headed to Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream in Newington.

“We’ve been in business 107 years. My dad in 1915, started with a horse and wagon in Hartford delivering milk and he had a farm in Bloomfield, Simsbury and he came to Newington in the early ‘40s,” said Rod Mortensen. “But we started making ice cream, I started with my brothers 47 years ago. So Todd makes ice cream now, Erica will do some spins.”

“Were you excited when you found out you were a finalist in this?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Yes we were, and for all the other ice cream shops too, I know much hard work everybody puts into it, so it’s nice to be recognized,” said Mortensen.

“I’m gonna give you guys an ice cream flight which is our sampler essentially, so we’re gonna take six different flavors.”

The sampler included Almond Joy, Graham Central Station, Peanut Butter Cup, Blueberry, which is seasonal, Kahlua Chocolate Chunk, and Rainbow Cake Batter.

For more information on Mortensen Dairy Ice Cream, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.