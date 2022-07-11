Crews search for teen last seen swimming in pond at Cheshire park

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking for a teen who was last seen swimming in a pond in Cheshire.

Cheshire police said they responded on Sunday around 4:20 p.m. to Mixville Park for a missing persons report.

They said the teen was reported to be 18 years old, but they did not identify him.

“Cheshire Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and initiated a search of the surface of the pond utilizing their fire department boats,” police said. “A search of the surrounding land areas including the building within Mixville Park was conducted by Cheshire Police Department officers.”

Dive team members also responded to the pond.

The search continued until approximately 9 p.m.

Mixville Park was closed to all patrons and the scene was maintained by Cheshire Police Department personnel throughout the night.

The search resumed at 8 a.m.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.