Deadly head-on collision in Hartford under investigation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a head-on collision in Hartford.

According to police, it happened in the area of Zion Street, and New Britain and Fairfield avenues early Monday morning.

The intersection of New Britain and Fairfield avenues was closed to traffic from Summit Street to Zion Street.

Two vehicles were significantly damaged. At least one of them was on fire.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 that emergency responders performed CPR on two victims.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crimes unit responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

