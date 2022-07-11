Great Day CT
Deadly head-on collision in Hartford under investigation

At least one person is dead following a head-on collision in Hartford.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a head-on collision in Hartford.

According to police, it happened in the area of Zion Street, and New Britain and Fairfield avenues early Monday morning.

The intersection of New Britain and Fairfield avenues was closed to traffic from Summit Street to Zion Street.

Two vehicles were significantly damaged. At least one of them was on fire.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 that emergency responders performed CPR on two victims.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crimes unit responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

