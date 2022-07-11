Eyewitness recalls ‘eerie’ moments following deadly boating incident in Portland

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – An investigation into a boating incident that left one person dead and seven others hurt continued on Monday.

Channel 3 spoke to a woman who saw the aftermath of the incident at Petzold’s Marina in Portland on Sunday.

Gillian Plummer said she and her family came around the bend and noticed something terribly wrong with the boat next to them.

She said it was something she’ll never forget.

“Just to have something like that happen has really rocked us and rocked the community too just because of the nature of it,” Plummer said.

According to officers, calls started coming in around 5 p.m. on Sunday about a boat accident on the Connecticut River near Petzold’s Marina.

A group of eight people were ejected from their vessel, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon police. The incident left one man dead, a woman in critical condition, and the six others hurt, some with catastrophic injuries.

Plummer said she has been boating on the river for at least 5 years and that she had never seen anything like it.

“We were coming back from the boat with our children, we have two little kids,” she said. “It honestly, sorry, it breaks my heart because we have two kids too and it’s just a freak accident. You never know when something crazy and bad could happen.”

Gillian said she was heartbroken to learn that it was fatal and that several others have a long road of recovery ahead of them.

“It really hurt us internally, just because we’re on the boat every weekend,” she said. “We have been in this marina for 5 years we love it and it’s just really hard to grasp.”

Up until the incident on Sunday, Plummer said she always felt very safe out on the water and that what she saw will not soon be forgotten.

“Now for forever we’re going to think about that moment,” she said. “You know that accident that happened, and we saw the aftermath. We drove by it after, and it’s such an eerie feeling.”

EnCon police called the investigation “ongoing.” They said they would provide an update as soon as they can.

