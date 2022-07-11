Family mourns loss of 15-year-old killed at Fairfield birthday party

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A grieving mother is speaking out after the shooting death of her 15-year-old son at a kid’s birthday party.

Police said it happened in Fairfield Saturday night.

Zion Burton was shot and killed just days before what would have been his 16th birthday.

He was shot inside a banquet hall, said police.

Witnesses say it was packed with kids and they say it was not well supervised.

You can see all the liquor bottles on the ground. They say this was something that just got out of control.

“A single shot to the chest to my own kid. Mine. Out of all the kids here. Mine. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all,” said Carlaisha Brook, Zion’s mother.

They are words of anger and frustration from a grieving mother.

Zion was celebrating a girl’s 13th birthday party.

He was getting ready to be picked up by his aunt at 10:30 pm.

“She said she was on the phone with Zion on her way to come pick him and his friends back up to bring them back home and she heard the gunshot,” said Carlaisha.

Zion’s grandmother wept as she peered through the glass and looked at the site of his murder.

The family said Zion never got in trouble, was an honor student and even had his own children’s bouncy house business.

“My son don’t have nothing to do with that gang crap. This side don’t get along with that side,” said Carlaisha.

But Carlaisha says the shooter, despite being a minor, is a gang member.

“He was the one in the party walking around picking on other kids. Because of what side of town he is from, so whatever side of town he is from, he is in a gang. He is young, but he is in a gang. These kids are in gangs,” she said.

It’s still not clear why the shooter fought with Zion.

“My kid don’t know a thing or two about a gun. So if you did have a quablle with my son. You coulda fight him,” Carlaisha said.

Instead of planning his birthday party this weekend, Zion’s mother must plan his funeral and tell his 4-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother he is gone.

“I still didn’t even tell them. I don’t know how I’m going to tell them,” said Carlaisha.

Zion’s grandmother Noel said many of these kids in the Bridgeport area fight about what side of town you live on, but she has these words of advice for them.

“They are killing each other for living on different sides of towns, but they are getting buried in the cemetery. Right next to each other. What sense does that make,” said Noel.

Carlaisha has words for Zion’s killer, who remains on the run.

“Turn yourself in and I hope they charge you as an adult,” said Carlaisha.

There does not appear to be any surveillance cameras on the banquet hall or inside, but police are hoping to look at footage from area businesses and homes to see if there are any clues there.

