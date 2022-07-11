Middletown plans to revitalize downtown riverfront

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The city of Middletown recently released its plan to revitalize the downtown riverfront along the Connecticut River.

The city is calling it the return to the riverbend master plan.

It’s been in the works for several years and with the help of a New York architecture firm Cooper-Robertson, the development plan has taken shape.

220 acres, about 70-percent of the land, is city owned. The other 30-percent is held privately, and everyone is collaborating on this new city district.

Middletown residents have long wanted to spruce up the neighborhood to make it a vibrant scene.

The futuristic idea expects to drum up plenty of support.

The plan is to showcase an arrival point to the riverfront and have various areas of activities for all ages, with bike and walking trails, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The timetable for completion is still undetermined, but the plan for the complex will also include historical tribute to the Wangunk Tribe who were indigenous to central Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.