Mountain lion sightings reported in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Police in Woodbridge said they have received reports of mountain lion sightings in town.

State wildlife experts say those big cats have been extinct in Connecticut for more than 100 years.

The sightings haven’t been confirmed by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and there are no videos or photos.

The police department decided to put out a warning to those in town.

While the state says it was likely a bobcat, one of the people who reported the sighting says it was unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

“I have a fence in the backyard, it was above the bottom rail, so its back was probably this big, this long, the tail,” said John Bachelder.

Bachelder said he did a double take Friday evening when he looked out the back window of his home on Pease Road.

“Beautiful clear day just like this, and there in my backyard I see this huge golden animal, walking through the yard,” Bachelder said. “My first thought literally was, is that a lion?”

Bachelder says he didn’t have his phone on him, so he couldn’t take a picture or video, but describes his backyard visitor just like what you see in the stock photo provided by the Woodbridge Police Department.

“I’ve lived here 23 years, I’ve seen coyotes, I’ve seen bobcats, I’ve seen foxes, everything else, never seen anything like this before,” said Bachelder. “I’m watching it, it’s big, it’s got the body, and the thing that really gave it away was the tail, had that mountain lion long tail that goes down to the ground and comes up at the end, saw that and was like, that’s a freaking mountain lion.”

DEEP says Connecticut does not have a mountain lion population.

In 2011, a young male lion walked 1500 miles from South Dakota to Connecticut, where he was hit and killed on the parkway in Milford.

Since then, there have been no confirmed cases here, with the state saying:

“People very often mistake bobcats for mountain lions. The gate of a bobcat can often make it look like it has a long tail…. not all bobcats are heavily spotted either - just to add to the confusion.”

The state adds bobcats are often active this time of year, making sightings much more likely.

But Bachelder stresses he knows what he saw.

“The state says no, they’re extinct, that can’t be. Okay, if that’s what you say, what can I tell you. I feel a little bit like Roy Scheider in Jaws, you know, you’ve got to shut down the beaches,” he said.

While he might feel like that well known movie character who was doubted at first, Bachelder is confident it was a cougar.

“I’m no wilderness expert, but it sure looked like a mountain lion to me,” he said. “It went through my yard, went up behind, I have some property, past my barn, went into the woods, east, lots of woods back there, just disappeared.”

Woodbridge police shared tips for if you encounter a big cat:

On Friday July 8, 2022 there was a few reported Mountain Lion sightings the last few days one actually involving an encounter with one’s family in their lawn. One on Salem Rd and another in the area of Pease Rd in our town. A couple things to keep in mind if you come across or see a big cat like a Mountain Lion: 1. Be mindful of small pets and small children wandering too far away from your sight line. 2. Do Not Approach! Give it space to turn around without feeling threatened to get away from you and your family. 3. Make yourself BIG. Do not bend, squat, or sit down. Arms over your head, with a jacket or sweatshirt. 4. Don’t Run. This can trigger a chase. Stay facing the big cat and try not to turn your back to it. 5. Make noise. Be as loud as you can paired with being as big as you can. 6. Fight back. If it really comes down to it do what you have to do to deter it from following you. Throw rocks, sticks, etc to scare it off. These were reported to CT DEEP and though the sightings may not have been confirmed as true mountain Lion sightings, this post is to spread awareness on the issue in case you’re presented with such situation. (https://wildlifeinformer.com/what-to-do-if-you-encounter-a-mountain-lion/)

