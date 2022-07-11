People asked to avoid Hebron supermarket while crews battle fire

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a supermarket fire in Hebron on Monday morning.

According to the Hebron Fire Department, it was operating at an incident at the Ted’s Plaza, along with mutual aid companies from neighboring towns.

Ted’s Supermarket is located at 127 Main St.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, including Route 66 and the center of town, to allow crews to safely access and operate in the area.

The department said the fire was brought under control; however, it said crews would be on the scene for several hours to clean up and insure it is extinguished.

It asked people to avoid the area for the rest of the day.

No other details were released.

