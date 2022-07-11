Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

People asked to avoid Hebron supermarket while crews battle fire

According to the Hebron Fire Department, it was operating at an incident at the Ted’s Plaza, along with mutual aid companies from neighboring towns.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a supermarket fire in Hebron on Monday morning.

According to the Hebron Fire Department, it was operating at an incident at the Ted’s Plaza, along with mutual aid companies from neighboring towns.

Ted’s Supermarket is located at 127 Main St.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, including Route 66 and the center of town, to allow crews to safely access and operate in the area.

The department said the fire was brought under control; however, it said crews would be on the scene for several hours to clean up and insure it is extinguished.

It asked people to avoid the area for the rest of the day.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Firefighters responded to a supermarket fire in Hebron on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
severe weather threat for Tuesday - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Hotter Today & Muggy For Tomorrow! Tracking Showers and Storms for Tomorrow Evening...
Mixville Park search map - WFSB
Crews search for teen last seen swimming in pond at Cheshire park
Hartford deadly head-on collision
Deadly head-on collision in Hartford under investigation