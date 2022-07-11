The Petit Road Race took place today in honor of the three women killed in horrific Cheshire home invasion

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Jennifer, Haley, and Michaela are the three Petit women killed in the horrific Cheshire home invasion of 2007.

Doctor William Petit, husband and father of the family, survived.

Later that year, he started the Petit Family Foundation.

“It’s a community effort. A handful of people couldn’t do this so it’s many people working together raising money,” said Dr. William Petit.

The foundation raises money by putting on events, like their annual 5K race.

The foundation then sends grant money to programs and projects across Connecticut.

“First is to help and protect people impacted by violence. A lot of the applications for those grants come from domestic violence programs,” said Petit.

Mario Vazquez from New Britain won the race, running 3.1 miles in under 16 minutes.

He says his motivation to push to the finish line is Dr. Petit.

“It’s really sad what happened, but for him to still have the heart and courage, It builds me up. When I do this race I think about him, I really do. The courage for him to do this and still help other people, it’s awesome man,” said Vazquez.

The Petit Family Foundation slogan is “Be The Change.” That’s been the mantra the last 15 years.

People in the area certainly have been that change. That is why the foundation has been able to dish out 1.5 million dollars in grants in the last two years.

“We picked the mission statement based on what Jennifer, Haley, and Michaela would like to see supported,” said Petit.

