Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Police investigating wrong-way driver crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are investigating a wrong-way driver crash early Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred just after midnight on interstate 291.

Police and the department of transportation have closed the eastbound side of the highway near exit 5 as they investigate.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Humidity returns indefinitely on Tuesday along with a chance of thunderstorms
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Hotter Today & Muggy For Tomorrow! Tracking Showers and Storms for Tomorrow Evening...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
One person has died after a boating accident near Petzolds Marina
One person has died after a boating accident near Petzolds Marina
One person has died after a boating accident near Petzolds Marina
One person has died after a boating accident near Petzolds Marina