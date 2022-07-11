Sen. Blumenthal tests positive for COVID

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter on Monday that he’ll be working remotely for the week.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms and am thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Blumenthal wrote.

Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today! — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) July 11, 2022

The senator urged people who haven’t gotten a COVID vaccine or booster to do so.

Blumenthal wasn’t the first senator to test positive in recent days.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced that he too tested positive over the weekend.

He reported that his symptoms were very mild.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.