Sen. Blumenthal tests positive for COVID

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter on Monday that he’ll be working remotely for the week.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms and am thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Blumenthal wrote.

The senator urged people who haven’t gotten a COVID vaccine or booster to do so.

Blumenthal wasn’t the first senator to test positive in recent days.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced that he too tested positive over the weekend.

He reported that his symptoms were very mild.

