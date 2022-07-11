Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Shots fired at Enfield homes while people were inside

Enfield police (file)
Enfield police (file)(Enfield police / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Between four and five shots were fired at homes in Enfield while people were inside, witnesses told police.

Police said they were called to an address on West Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

They found one round fired into the back of 90-92 West St.

Further investigation revealed that three rounds were fired into the back of 92 West St.

One round was into a teenager’s bedroom. A second round was fired into a kitchen. The third hit the side of the building.

No injuries were reported by any member of the home, which was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

"After responding to a call on the evening of Friday, July 8, the chief returned to his home...
Sandy Hook Fire and Rescue chief passes away, flags directed to half-staff
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday showers/storms - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Hotter Today & Muggy For Tomorrow! Tracking Showers and Storms for Tomorrow Evening...
Tuesday showers/storms - WFSB
FORECAST: Muggy weather returns, along with a storm chance