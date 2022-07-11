Shots fired at Enfield homes while people were inside

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Between four and five shots were fired at homes in Enfield while people were inside, witnesses told police.

Police said they were called to an address on West Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

They found one round fired into the back of 90-92 West St.

Further investigation revealed that three rounds were fired into the back of 92 West St.

One round was into a teenager’s bedroom. A second round was fired into a kitchen. The third hit the side of the building.

No injuries were reported by any member of the home, which was occupied by three people at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.