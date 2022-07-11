Tree remains on top of Southington house for nearly 2 years

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A tree has been on a Southington house for nearly two years.

Neighbors can’t believe nothing’s been done about it.

The house has been condemned.

People want action, and they have questions.

Now we have the answers tonight.

“Nothing has been done about it. Nothing,” said Luz Barrios, neighbor.

Imagine living next to a humongous tree, toppled onto a house.

This is everyday reality for almost two years.

A storm brought the tree down in August 2020, but it’s been left to rot by the homeowner.

It’s been laying on the roof for so long you can see it on Google’s latest satellite photos.

“Probably there is animals, water damage. The structure is completely ruined,” said Barrios.

Luz and James Barrios live a couple houses down the street.

They have a young daughter.

But they don’t want her playing in this kind of tree house.

“It’s very dangerous,” Barrios said.

What makes this even more remarkable is some of the roots have not detached from the base of the tree. This tree is still alive.

Some of the leaves are growing. You can see grass growing around the base of it. Neighbors say it’s getting longer and has even moved slightly to the left.

Eyewitness News is uncovering the roots of this problem.

Southington officials said the owner is Donald Sperry Jr.

In March of last year, the town condemned the house, calling it dangerous, telling Sperry to get rid of it.

Neighbors believe there may be money and insurance issues.

An official complaint was finally filed at the end of June, giving Sperry 60 days, or until August 30th to remove the tree, or the town would take him to court.

Officials said Sperry even moved into his dad’s house right up the street.

Eyewitness News knocked on the door. A man who said he was Donald said he was being harassed and then slammed the door.

The Southington Town Attorney said not only does Sperry have to remove the tree by the end of August, but that he owes more than $30,000 in unpaid taxes.

If he doesn’t pay that by September 7th, the town says the house is getting auctioned off.

Neighbors hope that means the tree will be gone soon.

They’re not angry at Sperry, they wanted to help him. But more than anything they want this nightmare to end.

