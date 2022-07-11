Vernon’s fireworks show postponed

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon’s annual ‘July in the Sky’ fireworks show has been postponed.

Organizers said that the event, which was set for Tuesday, will instead be on Wednesday, July 13.

Wednesday was the event’s rain date.

“Due to a forecast of thunderstorms and heavy rain at times Tuesday evening, town officials, after consulting with their meteorological service, decided to move the event to Wednesday,” the town said in a news release. “Public safety is what is driving the decision to delay July in the Sky by one day.”

Channel 3′s meteorologist said an approaching cold front will bring a chance for steady rainfall and some storms Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s forecast looked storm-free, as of Monday.

