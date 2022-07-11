Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Vernon’s fireworks show postponed

(KTTC)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon’s annual ‘July in the Sky’ fireworks show has been postponed.

Organizers said that the event, which was set for Tuesday, will instead be on Wednesday, July 13.

Wednesday was the event’s rain date.

“Due to a forecast of thunderstorms and heavy rain at times Tuesday evening, town officials, after consulting with their meteorological service, decided to move the event to Wednesday,” the town said in a news release. “Public safety is what is driving the decision to delay July in the Sky by one day.”

Channel 3′s meteorologist said an approaching cold front will bring a chance for steady rainfall and some storms Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s forecast looked storm-free, as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
Supermarket fire - HeBron
People asked to avoid Hebron supermarket while crews battle fire
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast