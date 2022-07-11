Great Day CT
Waterbury police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Zhy’esha Chantel Brown-Fosky
Zhy’esha Chantel Brown-Fosky(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Police said Zhy’esha Chantel Brown-Fosky was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on North Main Street in Waterbury.

Brown-Fosky is Black, 5′2″ tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen barefoot, wearing a blue sparkle dress and blue jean leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at 203-574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.

