Waterbury police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Monday afternoon.

Police said Zhy’esha Chantel Brown-Fosky was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on North Main Street in Waterbury.

Brown-Fosky is Black, 5′2″ tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen barefoot, wearing a blue sparkle dress and blue jean leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at 203-574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at 203-574-6911.

