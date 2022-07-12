Amazing K9 Duos: Cromwell Sergeant Carlson and K9 Bane

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 duos, Channel 3 caught up with Sergeant Carlson and K9 Bane from the Cromwell Police Department.

Renee Denino: Alright, tell us a little bit about you and Bane and how you got together.

Sergeant Carlson: I got Bane when I was around four years on the job. He was from the Czech Republic, and I got him when he was 15 months old. We went through training at the Connecticut State Police Training Academy for four month and then we hit the roads and started working together. He then went back to the academy for narcotics for eight weeks.

R: What’s it like having a bond with Bane.

C: It’s incredible. He’s my best friend, he’s awesome. He lives with me at home, he works with me every day, it truly is like the best job in police work in my opinion.

R: What’s a typical day like for you and Bane?

C: I’m a patrol sergeant so I do whatever K9 calls come in. A lot of training, we focus on a lot of training.

R: You’re the only K9 team for Cromwell, right?

C: Yes, we are the only team, just him and I right now.

R: If you’re waling around Cromwell and you see Sergeant Carlson and K9 Bane, stop by and say hello.

