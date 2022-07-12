Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band book CT show

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band added a Connecticut stop to their international tour.

They’ll be playing at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is part of a 2023 tour that includes performances across the country and Europe.

The tour marks Springsteen and the band’s first since Feb. 2017 and the first in the U.S. since Sept. 2016.

Mohegan Sun said the tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan through Sunday, July 17, for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee customers will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22. General on sale for all fans will begin the same day at 3 p.m.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

