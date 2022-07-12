Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FDA working to allow boosters for all adults
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Summer-like heat for the weekend
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible for parts of the state
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Severe weather threat
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible later today
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 12th