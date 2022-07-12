Connecticut mother goes door-to-door on Capitol Hill to urge Senators to vote for gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Connecticut mom Kristin Song walks confidently up and down the halls of Capitol Hill to knock on the doors of nearly a dozen lawmakers.

Fueled by the President’s recent signature on a bipartisan gun law, she hopes to gain momentum for the bill she’s been working to pass ever since her son’s death in 2018. Song said 15-year-old Ethan died in an accidental shooting involving a gun stored in a box in a friend’s home. ‘Ethan’s law’ would require the safe storage of firearms in any place where minors may have access to the weapons.

“You know, we’re just going as just common citizens to go and start a conversation. And, we’re going to talk about Ethan’s law, which is secure storage. And, we’re going to also talk about the assault rifle ban,” said Song.

‘Ethan’s law’ already passed the U.S. House but is stuck in the U.S. Senate.

On Monday, Song was at the White House as the President celebrated the passage and June signing of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. That gun reform law expanded background checks, school safety, and mental health assistance. The passage marked the end to a 30-year stalemate in Congress over gun reform.

Song hopes that bill will clear the way for ‘Ethan’s Law’ to finally pass.

“You may store your weapons. But, does your neighbor store their weapons? Does your daughters boyfriend’s family store their weapons? So we’re a community. We’re part of the greatest country in the world. And we should really start focusing on protecting all of our children,” said Song.

Other families and survivors of shootings joined Song Tuesday in her advocacy on Capitol Hill.

Parkland mother Angela Weber, whose son survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, carried this message for lawmakers.

“At the end of the day, we want our spouses to come home from work. We want our children to come home from school. And, the legislation that we recognize... that was passed recently and signed into law, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a first step. But, it’s not going to go far enough and it’s not going to stop the mass shootings that are happening at our schools. And so today we’re here to talk to lawmakers about Ethan’s law, about safe storage, and also about the assault weapons ban,” said Weber.

Po Murray, a neighbor of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter, also joined Song.

“I want to say that the reason why I’m pushing for more is because my neighbor shot and killed 20 children and six educators almost a decade ago. And, there hasn’t been enough done. And, that’s why we’re seeing all these mass murders and everyday gun violence all across the country,” said Murray, who added, “We need to pass Ethan’s law. We need to pass the assault weapons ban and many other measures that will reduce all forms of gun violence.”

Gun owner Peter Gurfein said he believes many gun owners support responsible gun ownership. Therefore, he too is helping to advocate on Capitol Hill.

“Ethan’s Law is not safe storage. It’s a child protection act. When you have a gun in your home, and a child in your home, that gun should be stored safely unless it’s on your possession or in your control or you’re actually using it,” he said.

