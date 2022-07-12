Connecticut native fights to protect Ukraine

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - In March, he dropped everything to go fight in Ukraine.

Now, this humanitarian hero from Connecticut is selling everything he owns so he can go back to fight full-time.

Eyewitness News spoke with the former U.S. Army Sergeant and has his incredible story.

James Vasquez is a hero.

For years as an army sergeant, he fought for our country.

Most recently, he went out on his own and spent three months fighting to protect Ukraine.

He’s now back home in Norwalk, but not for long.

Eyewitness News caught up with him at his home that’s just been sold as he’s weeks away from leaving everything behind to go back to Ukraine.

Wearing his trademark sunglasses, Vasquez welcomed us into his Norwalk home for this very personal interview.

The last time Vasquez saw action was in April 2004. Getting into those details was the one thing that was off limits for this interview.

There have been many crises in the last 18 years, but he says Ukraine hit home.

“What spoke to you about Ukraine where you were that compelled to drop everything and go?” Eyewitness News asked.

“My whole family on my grandmother’s side was wiped out by Russians in WWII,” said Vasquez.

His grandmother survived to tell those stories.

“She was literally telling me that she was running through the war. In the fields, while soldiers were getting shot at, hiding behind trees and I started seeing that on TV,” Vasquez said.

The decision he made would change the course of his life.

“I’m going to go over there and give these guys a couple of months of my life,” Vasquez said.

The 48-year-old former sergeant has a family and he needed to run it by his wife and adult sons first.

“She knows who I am so the first thing she said when I sat her down, she knew exactly what I was going to say and she said, ‘alright, just don’t get killed,’” said Vasquez.

Vasquez paid for his own ticket and on March 15, he got on a flight from New York to Poland.

He helped deliver hundreds of pounds of locally donated medical supplies, but his intention was to fight, and he only had this for combat.

“My Kevlar, MVG, uniform, that’s it, no weapons or anything like that,” Vasquez said.

For most of us, the eight-and-a-half-hour flight would be filled with nervous energy, but not for Vasquez.

“Were you nervous?” asked Eyewitness News.

“No,” said Vasquez.

“What were you thinking about then?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I’m thinking about how the hell am I going to get to the frontlines,” Vasquez said.

He was supposed to join the foreign legion. It’s a military force made up of volunteers from other nations.

“While I was traveling for two days, I didn’t realize it got bombed two days ago,” the former army sergeant said.

After getting pointed in the direction of the war and meeting a British soldier, a day and a half later, Vasquez was in Kyiv.

A testament to the chaos, Vasquez and the British soldier partnered up with a random group of Ukrainians, got armed with guns, and missiles called javelins.

“I went on night operations to take out tanks,” Vasquez said.

He took them out.

“Yeah, buddy! One, two, three, four Russian tanks taken out.”

Vasquez has been documenting his battles on twitter.

The account was initially started to keep his family updated, but the Norwalk soldier is a true eyewitness to the brutality of war.

From the frontlines, his followers, now in the hundreds of thousands, would see videos and photos of gunfire, injuries, sleeping conditions, mementos and military vehicles stolen from the Russian enemies.

“Ran the Russians out of here and started up their tank, we’re going to take it.”

All of this documented for the world to see.

“There’s no mystery behind it. Here’s the reality, here I am. This is what I’m doing. This is real-time combat,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez was only planning on staying in Ukraine for a couple of months. (ß what did he promise his wife/family) …

He was there for nearly three, fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, while also training them.

“It was all heart, but no skill. Now their skill is kinda catching up to their heart so that’s why they’re giving these guys a run for their money over there now,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez got back on May 19.

Three days later, he announced on Twitter that he and his wife are separating.

In that Tweet, he writes:

“I’m selling my house and everything I own. I’m returning to Ukraine to fight the rest of the war. Then after I’m rebuilding Ukraine.”

“All this is replaceable. Lives can’t be replaced. Innocent civilians can’t be replaced. Women and children who are fleeing for their lives can’t be replaced,” said Vasquez. “I dare you to go over there and see what’s going on and come back here and be ok with your life.”

He’s going back very soon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.