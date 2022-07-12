Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Driver crashes into building in East Hampton

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A road in East Hampton is closed because a driver struck a building.

According to the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street was closed on Tuesday morning because of the incident.

It said the closure was between the Airline Cycles and Barton Hill Road.

The building was Studio 13, firefighters on the scene said.

A pole and wires were also said to have been involved.

Multiple people were said to have been transported to a hospital, according to firefighters.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
WATCH LIVE: New Britain Bees take on the Norwich Sea Unicorns
The severe weather threat as of 10 a.m. on July 12.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: An ALERT for potentially severe storms this afternoon and evening...
Early Warning Weather Alert.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible for parts of the state