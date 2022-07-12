Driver crashes into building in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A road in East Hampton is closed because a driver struck a building.

According to the East Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street was closed on Tuesday morning because of the incident.

It said the closure was between the Airline Cycles and Barton Hill Road.

The building was Studio 13, firefighters on the scene said.

A pole and wires were also said to have been involved.

Multiple people were said to have been transported to a hospital, according to firefighters.

