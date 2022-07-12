EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible for parts of the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a chance for some storminess Tuesday evening.

Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the greatest risk for severe weather was in the western and northwestern parts of the state.

“As storms pop up in advance of a cold front, they could be strong-to-severe,” Haney said. “Our biggest concern with any storms that do develop will be a gusty, perhaps damaging, wind. Secondarily, some hail can’t be ruled out.”

Haney said a tornado risk is low.

“Overall, any storms that do move into and through Connecticut should weaken as they head east, especially after sunset,” he said.

Beforehand, Haney said to expect an uptick in humidity throughout the day on Tuesday. Temperatures should peak in the mid-to-upper 80s. Some inland spots could hit 90.

Wednesday looks to be a bit muggy with temperatures hitting between 85 and 90 degrees.

The next chance for storms may come Thursday evening.

