WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Watertown Monday night.

Fire officials said the fire is at a home on Ledgewood Road.

The house is fully involved in flames, the fire department said.

All occupants of the home got out, fire officials said.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.