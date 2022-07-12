Great Day CT
Another wrong-way driver causes a serious crash

The crash happened on Route 8 south between exits 36 and 34.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver caused a vehicle to flip over in Waterbury overnight.

The crash happened on Route 8 south between exits 36 and 34.

According to state police, Yocasta Delrosario, 43, of Torrington was driving northbound on in the southbound lane when she collided with another vehicle.

It was reported after midnight on Tuesday and brought traffic to a standstill.

Traffic appeared to pick up again shortly after 5 a.m.

A Channel 3 employee took video of the scene on her way home from work overnight. One of the vehicles involved appeared to be a small car that flipped onto its roof.

State police responded to the scene.

They said Delrosario suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Two people were in the vehicle she hit, but they suffered only minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by state police.

The incident marked the second day in a row that an overnight wrong-way crash impacted travel through the early morning hours.

Samantha Jo Smith, 31, of Windsor Locks, was killed when she drove the wrong way on I-291 in Manchester late Sunday night. Smith slammed into a tractor trailer.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

A driver flipped a vehicle over in a crash on Route 8 in Waterbury late Monday night.

