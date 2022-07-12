Leora Levy running for U.S. Senate

(WFSB) - Four weeks from Tuesday, registered Republican voters across the state will have the opportunity to pick the candidate they feel has the best opportunity to beat incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff interviewed all the candidates, including Senator Blumenthal, to give you information to help you decide who will get your vote.

Tuesday night, she’s profiling Leora Levy.

Levy is not a politician, but she’s well connected in the national Republican Party, especially when it comes to fundraising.

She feels Connecticut voters have had enough of Blumenthal.

Connecticut has a history of electing Democrats, but Levy says the economy is such a big issue that voters will want a change.

“Whether it’s the out-of-control inflation, the prices for gas, that’s very hard for Connecticut families to afford, they have to make tough decisions with the high prices of food, eggs have gone up 32-percent, milk has gone up 16-percent,” said Levy.

Levy was born in Cuba. She came to the United States when she was 3 with her parents to escape communism.

They lived in North Carolina and when she was an adult, Levy chose to live in Connecticut.

She was an international trader of sugar and worked at the state department when she was nominated by President Trump to be ambassador to Chile, but congress chose someone else.

While she has not held an elected office, Levy does have some political experience.

She did the finances for Bob Stefanowski during his first bid for governor.

“What do you think you could do better that Blumenthal hasn’t done well,” Eyewitness News asked.

“First of all I would be a very reliable 51st Republican vote to stop further spending,” said Levy.

She blames Democrats for too much spending. She also supports overturning Roe v Wade.

“It doesn’t mean the end to abortion it means it’s being sent back to the states and each state can decide what’s best for citizens,” said Levy.

On guns, she’s a conservative, who believes in arming teachers as long as they’re certified to carry.

“I am pro second amendment I will protect the rights of law abiding citizens not the criminals must enforce the laws,” said Levy.

When it comes to January 6th, Levy says those responsible for inciting a riot should face consequences but when it comes to the former president and the congressional committee investigating the violent effort to change the election: “they are prosecuting a private citizen at this point.”

On President Biden, Levy says his policies have failed and that Senator Blumenthal has rubber stamped those policies.

