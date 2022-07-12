Great Day CT
WATCH LIVE: New Britain Bees take on the Norwich Sea Unicorns

WFSB+ will stream all New Britain Bees home games for the 2022 season.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees are taking on the Norwich Sea Unicorns.

The game started at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Stream it on WFSB+ or below:

The Bees and Sea Unicorns are within percentage points of each other in the standings.

The Bees are 20-19. The Sea Unicorns are 20-20.

Tuesday’s game marked the 10th time the teams have played each other this season.

Stream all home Bees games on WFSB+.

See the whole schedule below:

