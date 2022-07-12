WATCH LIVE: New Britain Bees take on the Norwich Sea Unicorns
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The New Britain Bees are taking on the Norwich Sea Unicorns.
The game started at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Bees and Sea Unicorns are within percentage points of each other in the standings.
The Bees are 20-19. The Sea Unicorns are 20-20.
Tuesday’s game marked the 10th time the teams have played each other this season.
