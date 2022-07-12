Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.(Leslie Pratt / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State in Syria in a drone strike.

U.S. Central Command said in a news release that Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday, and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that information.

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border.

The Islamic State at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. While the group’s territorial state collapsed in 2019, its leaders have turned to guerilla tactics and been able to “efficiently restructure themselves organizationally,” according to the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a nonpartisan think tank.

The strike on al-Agal comes months after the head of the group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself during a raid of his hideout by American special forces. The U.S. said Al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Q’orianka Kilcher arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los...
‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with disability payment fraud
Early Warning Weather Alert.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Strong-to-severe storms possible for parts of the state
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FDA working to allow boosters for all adults
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Severe weather threat
FORECAST: Strong-to-severe storms possible later today