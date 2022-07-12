Police: Terryville woman facing charges after 15 cats, 4 dogs seized from home

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A Terryville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 15 cats and four dogs were seized from her home.

Police said they were called to a home on Harwinton Avenue on May 28 for a well-being check.

The resident of the home was not heard from for 15 hours, said police.

When police arrived, they found man cats living in poor conditions.

“The floors and carpets were covered in cat urine and feces. There was also a large amount of dog feces in the home,” police said.

Animal control officers with Plymouth police removed four dogs, 15 cats, and two deceased cats from the home, officials said.

On Tuesday, Sally Witick, of Terryville, was charged with cruelty to animals and cruelty to persons.

Police said she was released on a $15,000 bond and is set to appear in New Britain court on July 13.

“The Cruelty to Persons charge stems from the neglect of her adult Autistic son being exposed to the above conditions,” Plymouth police said.

