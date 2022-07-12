Wife of former West Haven city employee admits to role in COVID relief fund theft

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman pleaded guilty to her role in the theft COVID relief funding from the City of West Haven.

Lauren DiMassa entered her plea on Tuesday before a U.S. district judge in Hartford.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Lauren DiMassa conspired with her husband, former state representative and city employee Michael DiMassa, to steal money that was provided to West Haven to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between about July 2020 and Oct. 2021, Lauren DiMassa’s husband submitted fraudulent invoices to West Haven for services related to a Youth Violence Prevention Program and for Youth Violence COVID-19 Associated Expenses, the documents said. The invoices listed charges for in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, wi-fi assistance for low/moderate income families, counseling services, license fees, a fall youth clinic, meals, support group supplies, equipment rental, and youth clinic support group. The payment vouchers requested that checks be made out to directly to Lauren DiMassa.

West Haven made 16 payments totaling approximately $147,776.10 to Lauren DiMassa, who never provided any services to the City of West Haven. She and her husband used the proceeds for their own benefit, according to prosecutors.

Lauren DiMassa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

She was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022 and released on a $50,000 pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Michael DiMassa has already been charged with related offenses.

