BE WARNED: Today is National Fry Day

(WFSB) - Wednesday marked “National Fry Day,” which meant that people who claim they’ll be having “just one,” won’t stop there.

A number of popular restaurants advertised deals for the side dish.

Burger King said Royal Perks members can grab a free order of its chicken fries with any $3 purchase.

McDonald’s, which claims it has fry-making down to a science, offered a free order of large fries for customers who order in the McDonald’s app.

Sonic celebrated the day with free tots or fries, courtesy of Heinz. It said customers can get free medium tots or fries with any in-app purchase. One redemption per app user, and a purchase is required.

Wendy’s has been offering free fries all week with specific purchases, but they too must be ordered on its app.

White Castle said customers can use this coupon in-stores or the code FRYDAY if ordering online to get small fries with any purchase from the slider spot.

