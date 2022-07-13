Great Day CT
Berlin Fair expanding to four days

The Berlin Fair. (file)
The Berlin Fair. (file)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest fairs in the state said it is expanding to four days.

The Berlin Fair announced on social media Wednesday that the 2022 fair is scheduled for Sept. 15, 16, 17, and 18.

“More fair days, more vendors, more entertainment and more food!” the post read. “You heard right! A four day fair filled with lots of new entertainment, a new round of Berlin’s got talent, food trucks, a new martini tent, and that’s just the beginning.”

More information on the fair can be found on its website here.

