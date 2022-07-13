Berlin Fair expanding to four days

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest fairs in the state said it is expanding to four days.

The Berlin Fair announced on social media Wednesday that the 2022 fair is scheduled for Sept. 15, 16, 17, and 18.

2022 is a year of Change for the Berlin Fair. More fair days, more vendors, more entertainment and more food!

Save the dates for a 4 day fair filled with lots of new entertainment, A new round of Berlin’s got talent, food trucks, a new Martini tent, & more pic.twitter.com/roYV3DJRaw — berlinfair (@berlinfair) July 13, 2022

“More fair days, more vendors, more entertainment and more food!” the post read. “You heard right! A four day fair filled with lots of new entertainment, a new round of Berlin’s got talent, food trucks, a new martini tent, and that’s just the beginning.”

