Bradley Airport’s new transportation center opens today

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Bradley International Airport’s new ground transportation center opened to the public Wednesday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) said the new $210 million facility offers more public parking and easier access to rental cars.

The new facility is adjacent to Terminal A.

“The majority of the facility space is allocated for rental car operations, which include a customer service building, a dedicated area for vehicle drop off and pick-up called ‘ready return,’ and a ‘quick turnaround facility’ which houses fueling and car washing services,” airport officials said.

Officials said rental car brands including Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz relocated to the center.

“Their operations are now fully streamlined under one roof and include nearly 2,800 rental car spaces, nine car washes, 36 fueling positions, and more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations,” the CAA said.

The center will feature more access to public transit in the future, said the CAA.

“No taxpayer funds have been used to pay for the facility; it is financed solely by customer facility charge revenues,” officials said.

