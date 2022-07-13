Charles Island Music Festival postponed over insurance issue

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Organizers of a popular floating music festival that raises thousands of dollars for a local children’s hospital were forced to pull the plug this year.

The news comes just weeks before the concert was set to take place.

The sixth annual Charles Island Music Festival was set for July 23.

It’s a free event with boats, kayaks, people just floating in the water, enjoying the live music off the coast of the island.

But organizers said they had to postpone this year’s event after an issue came up with their insurance.

“I’ve seen it along the coast, it’s just boats around Charles Island, it looks really cool,” said Lauren Yuliawan of Milford.

For Lauren and Mikayla, friends from Milford, the Charles Island Music Festival helps provide a soundtrack to the summer.

“My family usually goes every year, go out on the boat, spend out in Long Island Sound,” said Mikayla Duhaine.

This year there will be no bands jamming on a barge in Long Island Sound.

That’s because with just two weeks to go until the popular floating concert, organizers had to postpone this year’s edition.

Organizers said on Facebook:

“We were just informed by our insurance agency recently about them denying our coverage after we had already been told it would be renewed back when we reapplied for it.”

“It’s kind of sad,” said Deborah Brockmeier of Sandy Hook. “I know it’s for a good cause, so I hope they get their insurance.”

While the music festival is off with no new makeup date, organizers say they’ll still raise money through donations and selling merchandise, all with the goal of making its yearly donation to the Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s Family Assistance Fund.

In 2019 the music fest raised $2,500, in 2020 it was $10,000, and last year, they presented the hospital with a check for $20,000.

“If more people can participate, that’s excellent,” Mikayla said. “It’s just music, partying, seeing friends and family out on the water. It’s just a different way to experience a music festival. It’s really nice.”

