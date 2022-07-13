Cleanup continues after strong thunderstorms rip through northern CT
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms ripped through northern Connecticut Tuesday night.
Crews continue to clean up damage in Dayville.
A resident that lives on Alexander Lake was at home for the thunderstorm.
“Yeah it’s always scary, when it’s like that. The weather like that especially on a lake because there no protection when it blows through,” said Ambrose Smurra of Dayville. “Terrible a car like that that’s too bad but nothing you can do better than hit somewhere else but that car is really a mess.”
