Cleanup continues after strong thunderstorms rip through northern CT

Crews clean up storm damage in Dayville
By Connor Lewis
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Severe thunderstorms ripped through northern Connecticut Tuesday night.

Crews continue to clean up damage in Dayville.

A resident that lives on Alexander Lake was at home for the thunderstorm.

“Yeah it’s always scary, when it’s like that. The weather like that especially on a lake because there no protection when it blows through,” said Ambrose Smurra of Dayville. “Terrible a car like that that’s too bad but nothing you can do better than hit somewhere else but that car is really a mess.”

Clean up after storms in Dayville

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

