Enfield police officer makes unexpected food delivery

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over the state border in Connecticut, an Enfield police officer sprung into action to make an unexpected food delivery Tuesday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, a delivery driver was unable to complete an order, though it’s unclear why.

That’s when Officer Wyllie took matters into his own hands and made sure the food made it to its destination.

Enfield police posted a photo of Officer Wyllie on their Facebook page with a statement that reads in part “full service PD.”

