Family fun days planned in New Haven all summer

At Edgewood Park they’ve got bounce houses, food, music and games.

It’s just one of the many events targeting kids and teens this summer, from fun outings like this, to sports and camps, to even jobs.

The city says it’s all about investing in kids from young age and keeping them engaged.

From ice cream and pizza, to even a bounce house and a water slide.

“The water slide, probably the gaming truck,” said Zhanee Goins and Simone Preston of New Haven.

All of it free. The smiles at New Haven’s Edgewood Park are priceless as well.

For Kenyena Amiker and her two kids 7-year-old Yariah and 5-year-old Elijah, New Haven’s Family Fun Day can’t be beat.

“Especially for kids to engage with one another, don’t have to worry about violence, just a fun place to have fun. I think it’s great,” said Kenyena.

For the second year in a row, the city and its Youth and Recreation Department is hosting a series of pop-up carnivals around the city.

“The intent is family fun. It takes a village, and we want our village to have fun this summer, and there is things for our young people to do in the city of New Haven,” said Gwendolyn Busch Williams with the New Haven Youth and Recreation Department.

The free food, the music and fun are part of New Haven’s continued plan of investing and engaging in kids during the summer.

“Often times there’s a lot of focus on the challenges we face around violence and that’s a really important reason to offer high school aged kids jobs,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker says it’s so much more, including events like this, along with summer camps, sports and movies in the park.

“Bringing the community together, having an opportunity to interact with one another, makes us stronger as a community,” said Elicker.

Those enjoying the afternoon agree.

“Its a great idea. I love it. We enjoyed it last year, that’s why we’re back again this year,” Kenyena said.

They’re going to move these events around the city.

Next week they’ll be at the Ross Woodward School in the Quinnipiac Meadows neighborhood.

