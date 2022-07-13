Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Grant awarded to Hartford to redeveloped blighted area of downtown

The City of Hartford is getting a $6.3 million grant from the state to redevelop a blighted block of downtown.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City Of Hartford is getting a $6.3 million grant from the state to redevelop a blighted block of downtown.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce the Community Challenges grant for the Arrowhead Café block.

Bronin’s office said the city, in partnership with the San Juan Center and Carabetta Development, LLC, will develop mixed-income apartments, retail space, and public space.

The project aims to connect North Crossing developments with the North End.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leora Levy running for U.S. Senate
Leora Levy running for U.S. Senate
Kristin and Ethan Song
Connecticut mother goes door-to-door on Capitol Hill to urge Senators to vote for gun safety legislation
Kristin and Ethan Song
Connecticut mother goes door-to-door to urge US Senators to vote for gun safety legislation
Leora Levy running for U.S. Senate
VIDEO: Leora Levy running for U.S. Senate