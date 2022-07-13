Grant awarded to Hartford to redeveloped blighted area of downtown

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City Of Hartford is getting a $6.3 million grant from the state to redevelop a blighted block of downtown.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce the Community Challenges grant for the Arrowhead Café block.

Bronin’s office said the city, in partnership with the San Juan Center and Carabetta Development, LLC, will develop mixed-income apartments, retail space, and public space.

The project aims to connect North Crossing developments with the North End.

