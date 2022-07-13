Man in critical condition after trying to stop car theft in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Naugatuck warn that there has been a major spike in car break-ins.

They said that a man remained in critical condition on Wednesday morning after trying to stop a suspected thief the day before.

The victim’s family said he is fighting for his life because the suspect intentionally ran him over left him lying in the road.

Naugatuck police said the crime was committed early Tuesday morning on Alma Street.

Investigators told Channel 3 that the victim heard someone breaking into his truck, so he ran outside to try and stop the theft. A short time later, they said the criminal, who was driving a stolen black car, hit the gas and intentionally ran the victim over.

The victim suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crime is a reminder that if people see something suspicious, they should not confront the criminals. It’s too dangerous. They said to instead call 911 right away.

They said they are trying to track down the person or people responsible.

Police said there were a bunch of car break-ins in the area Tuesday morning, so if anyone has any helpful information, they should give the officers a call.

A man is in critical condition after trying to stop a car thief in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck PD issues warning for car break-ins after a man got struck by a car attempting to interrupt a theft in progress.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.