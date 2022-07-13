New Milford Board of Ed. meeting to discuss school year after high school damaged in fire

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - School leaders in New Milford are still trying to figure out how they will start a new year when their high school was heavily damaged by a fire.

That fire happened a week ago.

Fire officials said 60 people got out safely.

The board of education met Tuesday night.

The board is expected to give updates on the roof damage and what the strategy will be moving forward.

The mayor said the goal is to work as hard as possible to get the kids back into the high school.

The superintendent sent a message to parents telling them they hired a restoration company.

She also said their insurance company has been logging all the materials that need replacement.

School leaders also say how they begin will depend on the number of classrooms and spaces that are available. They are currently looking at ways students can still go to class in person.

“They’re going through and they’re cleaning every room. They’re cleaning desks. I mean if you go in there right now, the entire cafeteria is full with students desks. Each one is cleaned and they’re covered with plastic,” said Jack Healy, New Milford Department of Public Works Director.

The board will get a breakdown of the damage and will discuss summer programs.

