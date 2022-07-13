Great Day CT
One person seriously injured in Vernon crash

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – One person is in critical condition after a crash in Vernon Tuesday evening, police said.

Vernon police said it happened in the area of Union Street and Ward Street around 6:10 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The lone occupant and driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Hartford Hospital for serious injuries, said police. They are in critical condition.

Police said the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Rockville Hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Vernon police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Dominic Marandino at 860-872-9126.

