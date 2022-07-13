School uniforms returning for K-8 students in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - School uniforms are coming back to public schools in New Britain.

It’s been a huge talker in town all day Tuesday on social media.

The board of education approved a move to bring back the uniforms last night.

The New Britain Board of Education opened up a parents portal and listened to the debate for two months.

It was determined a large majority favored the return of school uniforms.

Superintendent Ryan Langer released a statement this afternoon which described the accepted colors and apparel for grades K-8:

The Board has approved a universal uniform that is accepted in every neighborhood school zone within New Britain school district, consisting of a solid white, navy blue, red, or yellow collared polo top, and khaki or, navy blue, or black dress slacks, skirts, dress shorts, or skort bottoms.

Many who objected on social media, had financial concerns, but Victor Colon believes the uniform will be cost effective.

“It’s gonna be harder to find your friends, how are you going to find your friends in school when everyone looks alike,” said Angelo, a student.

At the high school, there is no uniform for students, but the school will be going back to its pre-pandemic dress codes.

