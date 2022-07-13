Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford woman

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a 49-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

State police said Luz Martinez was last seen on July 7.

Troopers described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 4′10″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

They said she has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

