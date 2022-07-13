Great Day CT
State leaders call for hearing after health insurance companies propose rate increases

Proposed health insurance rate increases
By Erin Edwards and Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Local and state leaders are calling for a public hearing after several insurance companies proposed double digit rate increases for 2023.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the average increase request is 20-percent for individuals and 14-percent for small groups.

Attorney General William Tong was joined by other state representatives and healthcare advocates Wednesday to demand a formal hearing.

Tong would like the nine companies who are requesting rate increases to explain under oath why their rates are significantly increasing.

Some of those companies include Aetna Life Insurance, Cigna Health and Life Insurance, ConnectiCare, and United Healthcare Insurance.

Eyewitness News reached out to all of those companies.

So far we’ve heard back from ConnectiCare. They said in a statement their rates are based on several factors, including impacts of COVID and the current market.

“Then come before us and explain it ok if you have good reasons and these increases as high as 30-percent are defensible come and defend it,” said Tong.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

