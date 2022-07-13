State leaders call for hearing after health insurance companies propose rate increases

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Local and state leaders are calling for a public hearing after several insurance companies proposed double digit rate increases for 2023.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the average increase request is 20-percent for individuals and 14-percent for small groups.

Attorney General William Tong was joined by other state representatives and healthcare advocates Wednesday to demand a formal hearing.

Tong would like the nine companies who are requesting rate increases to explain under oath why their rates are significantly increasing.

Some of those companies include Aetna Life Insurance, Cigna Health and Life Insurance, ConnectiCare, and United Healthcare Insurance.

Eyewitness News reached out to all of those companies.

So far we’ve heard back from ConnectiCare. They said in a statement their rates are based on several factors, including impacts of COVID and the current market.

ConnectiCare has requested a rate increase for our individual and small group plans for 2023. We remain extremely mindful of the impact that rate increases have on our members and strive to keep our plans as fairly priced as possible within the reality of today’s health care environment. Our proposed rates are based on several factors, including medical and pharmacy cost trends, along with the continued impacts of COVID-19 on our members’ utilization of services including obtaining delayed care. Also, the legislative and regulatory environments continue to present market challenges outside of the company’s control, including the loss of the enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTC) provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) set to expire in 2022, and state-mandated benefits. We are committed to providing Connecticut residents with high-quality health plans, as we have been for more than 40 years.

“Then come before us and explain it ok if you have good reasons and these increases as high as 30-percent are defensible come and defend it,” said Tong.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.