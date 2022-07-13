Storms across northern Conn. cause damage, outages
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A line of storms is moving across Connecticut, causing damage and power outages.
Officials with Eversource say the storm impacted most of the power outages across the state.
Below is a list of the areas most impacted by Tuesday’s weather. The running power outages, according to Eversource and UI:
UI: 1
Eversource: 1,859
East Windsor: 107
Eastford: 99
Enfield: 130
Killingly: 82
Salisbury: 289
Tolland: 268
Windsor: 488
