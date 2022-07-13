Storms across northern Conn. cause damage, outages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A line of storms is moving across Connecticut, causing damage and power outages.

Officials with Eversource say the storm impacted most of the power outages across the state.

You can track where the storm is headed with our radar.

Below is a list of the areas most impacted by Tuesday’s weather. The running power outages, according to Eversource and UI:

UI: 1

Eversource: 1,859

East Windsor: 107

Eastford: 99

Enfield: 130

Killingly: 82

Salisbury: 289

Tolland: 268

Windsor: 488

