Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Storms across northern Conn. cause damage, outages

Credit: Joey from Tolland
Credit: Joey from Tolland(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A line of storms is moving across Connecticut, causing damage and power outages.

Officials with Eversource say the storm impacted most of the power outages across the state.

You can track where the storm is headed with our radar.

Below is a list of the areas most impacted by Tuesday’s weather. The running power outages, according to Eversource and UI:

UI: 1

Eversource: 1,859

East Windsor: 107

Eastford: 99

Enfield: 130

Killingly: 82

Salisbury: 289

Tolland: 268

Windsor: 488

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The severe weather threat as of 10 a.m. on July 12.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Bright, less humid weather on tap for Wednesday...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Incentives to attract teachers in Hartford
Hartford Public Schools push to fill teacher vacancies
Meeting to discuss high school damaged in fire
New Milford Board of Ed. meeting to discuss school year after high school damaged in fire