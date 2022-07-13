Great Day CT
Windsor man arrested for threatening to get pistol permit, kill hospital staff

Connor Zawasky.
Connor Zawasky.(South Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for telling a counselor that he intended to get a pistol permit and buy a gun to kill hospital staff members.

Connor Zawasky, 24, of Windsor, was arrested by South Windsor police on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a report on June 8 where Zawasky told his counselor that he wanted to obtain his pistol permit and purchase a firearm to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford.

Zawasky turned himself in at South Windsor police headquarters. He was processed and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

South Windsor officers also served Zawasky with a risk protection order, which bars him from buying, receiving, or possessing a firearm, ammunition, or a deadly weapon until a court hearing at Hartford Superior Court.

Zawasky is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on the threatening charges on July 27.

