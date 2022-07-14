Dept. of Labor shares tips when filing for unemployment through new system

(WFSB) - Some viewers reached out to Eyewitness News about challenges filing for unemployment through the new system.

We asked the Department of Labor for more information on those issues and got an update.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Commissioner of The Department of Labor Thursday.

She said overall the launch of the new system was strong but there is still some work to do.

For anyone still having issues, we have tips on how you can make sure you file your unemployment claim correctly.

“We need the money. We need it to pay our bills,” said Ebony Bennett, of Hartford.

Bennett has been a bus driver for seven years.

During the summer, bus drivers like her receive unemployment benefits until they’re able to return back to work during the school year.

“I filed a new claim. Waited for the new system, filed on time. Made my weekly claim, the system is saying I have an issue on file. Supposedly there’s an error,” Bennett said.

She’s been having issues getting her benefits.

“It’s very challenging. I have no resources. I was relying on receiving my benefits,” said Bennett.

The new Re-Employ Connecticut website launched on July 5 to replace the 40-year-old technology the Department of Labor was previously using.

Eyewitness News asked the DOL for more information on some of the challenges our viewers are having and got an update.

“Unemployment insurance is a very complicated system and quite frankly, given all the need for integrity…unfortunately sometimes a small mistake does hold somebody up from their claim because we have to make sure the integrity features are there,” said DOL Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.

Bartolomeo said you must be sure the information and numbers you submit are all correct.

“We’re asking folks to be really, really careful. Double and triple check everything you enter into the system. Because the slightest inconsistencies with your old account and new account really could create a problem,” said the commissioner.

The most common error filers make is opening a new claim when they already have an active claim.

“In May and in June, we had about 2200-2500 people calling the contact center every day. Since July 5, I have over 18,000 people a day calling the contact center,” said Bartolomeo.

In an effort to help with call volume, the DOL has added 50 new agents.

For weekly certifications, it could take 3 to 7 days to be paid out.

During high peak times it takes longer to process the claims.

“We need to get paid so we can pay the bills,” said Bennett.

The DOL said since the new system launched, more than 18,000 people have successfully completed their unemployment filings and over $10 million in benefits have gone out.

The best way to get help is by going online and scheduling an appointment.

For more information, click here.

The Consumer Contact Center is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is closed Sunday and holidays.

The Consumer Contact Center can be reached at 203-941-6868, 860-967-0493, or 800-956-3294.

The DOL shared screenshots to help people avoid opening a new claim instead of submitting a weekly certification:

