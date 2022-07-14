Derby dog found suffering from gunshot wounds finds a loving home

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A dog in Derby found suffering from gunshot wounds earlier this year was adopted into a loving family, according to the Shelton Animal Shelter.

The shelter said Sheriff the German shepherd, formerly known as Thunda, now has a new lease on life after it had to have its leg amputated.

“We want to tell you that he has the most amazing home with Dan and Victoria Loris,” the shelter posted to social media. “When the dog was at VCA shoreline in Shelton, the staff came up with the fitting name: ‘Sheriff.’ He has a new lease on life and many adventures to experience with his doggie brother Austin.”

The shelter said Sheriff has adjusted very well with only having three legs. The dog runs, plays and swims.

“He can be clumsy at times but is such a good boy,” it wrote. “The Loris family was so happy to have him join them where he will never have to want or worry about anything.”

Both Dan and Victoria are police officers.

The German shepherd was found with the injuries on Nutmeg Avenue in Derby back in April.

According to Derby Police, a bullet shattered the dog’s front leg and another was embedded in its shoulder.

Police arrested 28-year-old Stranja Perrin and 27-year-old Anthony Singletary for animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s case struck a chord with the community, which raised money to help pay for medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.